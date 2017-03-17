Crime

March 17, 2017 9:43 AM

Man who fled from police crashes vehicle into Parkville business

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A domestic assault suspect who fled from police crashed his vehicle into a building in downtown Parkville early Friday.

The business, Finders Keepers, was extensively damaged. The driver was arrested at the scene and a female passenger was treated for injuries and released.

No one else was hurt.

Riverside police said the incident began around 1 a.m. Friday when officers were called to the Argosy Casino to investigate a disturbance. Officers were told that a man had assaulted a woman and they had left in a vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later, but the driver fled when they attempted to stop him.

Riverside police stopped the pursuit because the suspect was driving dangerously.

A few minutes later, the vehicle crashed into the Parkville building.

