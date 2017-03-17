Former head of Ad Hoc crime group accused of theft from KC Mothers in Charge

A former leader of Kansas City’s Ad Hoc Group Against Crime has been charged with stealing from the Mothers in Charge community group.
Bryan K. Dial, 34, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
According to the allegations contained in court documents, Dial is charged with taking a debit card from Rosilyn Temple, founder and executive director of the Kansas City Mothers in Charge group.
Dial allegedly took the card from Temple’s purse while visiting her home last December.
After noticing that the card was missing, Temple contacted her bank and learned that the card had been used to make about $558 in purchases at an Independence Wal-Mart and a Kansas City pharmacy, according to court documents.
Kansas City police obtained surveillance video of the pharmacy transaction and Temple positively identified Dial as the person in the video, according to the documents.
She told police that she had never given Dial permission to use the card.
When questioned by police, Dial admitted to using the card, but said Temple had given him permission, the documents allege.
Mothers in Charge is a nonprofit anti-violence group formed by Temple and other women who have lost children to violence.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
