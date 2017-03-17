Former head of Ad Hoc crime group accused of theft from KC Mothers in Charge

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

1:59 Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes