Arrest made this week in November murder at Kansas City gas station; suspect charged

A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with murder in the shooting death last year of a man at a south Kansas City gas station.
Jackson County prosecutors have charged William M. Enloe with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the Nov. 15 shooting that killed Antonio Williams Jr., 22, and wounded another man at a Phillips 66 convenience store in the 5500 block of East Bannister Road.
According to court records, police were called to the area of Bannister Road and Drury Avenue about 12:45 a.m. for a reported shooting and found a wrecked vehicle with Williams and another shooting victim inside.
The surviving victim told police the shooting happened at the nearby Phillips 66, where he and Williams had arranged to meet some other men. When the two groups met up, the shooting broke out.
Text messages between Enloe and one victim showed they were texting about trading firearms. According to prosecutors, Enloe told police he was at the store when the shooting began and fired his handgun. Surveillance video showed one suspect leaving items inside the store that police used to get fingerprints that matched Enloe.
Police found an Uzi-type submachine gun in the victims’ car.
Enloe was arrested Wednesday and remained in custody Thursday. Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments