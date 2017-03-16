Bank robbery that netted just $150 spurs guilty plea; holdup was in Excelsior Springs

A Topeka man pleaded guilty Thursday to the robbery of a bank in Excelsior Springs that netted him $150.
Kishahn Lewis, 20, admitted in federal court Thursday that he robbed the National Bank of Kansas City in Excelsior Springs in September.
According to court documents, Lewis handed a note to a teller asking for $100s and $50s and claiming to have a weapon. When the teller told him she didn’t have access to any $100s, he told her to give him $50s.
She gave him the three she had, according to the documents.
A witness saw Lewis fleeing in a car after the robbery and called police. He was soon arrested.
When questioned later, Lewis said he needed money to pay rent and picked the bank at random, according to the documents.
