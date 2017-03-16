Man on probation for shooting NBA coach Earl Watson’s brother is back in jail

A man on probation for fatally shooting the brother of former NBA player and current head coach Earl Watson is back in jail on an illegal firearm charge.
Tremayne Quinn, 20, is charged in Johnson County District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing legal process and possession of methamphetamine.
Quinn became a convicted felon last May when he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of Dwayne Hooks in Kansas City, Kan.
Hooks, 48, a former Kansas City, Kan., police officer, was shot in the leg, but developed blood clots, and died several days later.
Quinn was sentenced last July to two years and 10 months in prison, but was then placed on probation for three years.
Hooks was the brother of Earl Watson, a high school basketball star at Washington High School in Kansas City, Kan., who played at UCLA and in the NBA.
He is now the head coach of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.
The Johnson County charges against Quinn stem from a January incident in Overland Park when he was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and a firearm.
It is illegal for him to possess a firearm because he is a convicted felon.
At a hearing Wednesday in Johnson County, a judge scheduled a May 17 preliminary hearing. The judge also denied a request to modify Quinn’s $50,000 bond.
Wyandotte County prosecutors could also seek to have his probation revoked in the manslaughter case and require him to serve the prison sentence he received last July.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
