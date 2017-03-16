Thief shoots victim after taking wallet during street robbery in Kansas City

A robbery victim remained in critical condition at hospital Thursday morning after being shot during a street robbery in Kansas City.
The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday as the victim was walking near 51st Street and Linwood Boulevard.
A person armed with a firearm approached the victim and demand the victim’s wallet, said Sgt. Kari Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Prior to fleeing with the wallet, the robber shot the victim, Thompson said.
Police asked anyone with information about the robbery and shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
