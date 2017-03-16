Officer patrolling near Center High School in KC sees gunshot victim exit vehicle and collapse

An officer patrolling the area near Center High School in Kansas City late Wednesday saw a gunshot victim exit a vehicle and collapse.
The incident happened about 10:20 p.m. At about the same time, police received reports of a shooting nearby in the 8600 block of Chestnut Circle.
The officer discovered that the victim had two gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The two incidents are related, said Sgt. Kari Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments