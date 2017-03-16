Crime

Officer patrolling near Center High School in KC sees gunshot victim exit vehicle and collapse

By Robert A. Cronkleton

An officer patrolling the area near Center High School in Kansas City late Wednesday saw a gunshot victim exit a vehicle and collapse.

The incident happened about 10:20 p.m. At about the same time, police received reports of a shooting nearby in the 8600 block of Chestnut Circle.

The officer discovered that the victim had two gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two incidents are related, said Sgt. Kari Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

