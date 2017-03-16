Police release identity of homicide victim found on Kansas City, Kan., rooftop

A man found dead Monday on the roof of a Kansas City, Kan., building was identified Thursday as 31-year-old Bryant Anderson.
Kansas City, Kan., police said Anderson died from multiple gunshot and stab wounds.
His body was found buried under debris on the roof of a building in the 3300 block of Strong Avenue, according to police.
He had been reported missing on Feb. 19.
Anderson’s death was the city’s sixth homicide of 2017.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
