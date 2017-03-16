Robber takes wallet, then shoots victim

Friends and family of Ali Brown, a 20-year-old mother who was killed in a triple homicide in Kansas City on Jan. 12, want to draw attention to the case to help police. This video includes footage from Emma Bartshe and photos courtesy of the victim's family.
Ben Chlapek, public safety training coordinator with MARC, discusses the various challenges facing 911 dispatchers during a continuing education class at the Mid-American Regional Council (MARC) office in Kansas City. Emergency operators are in short supply in the Kansas City metro area, and MARC is trying to reduce the shortage.
The vehicle belonging to Toni Anderson of Wichita who has been missing since Jan. 15, was pulled from the Missouri River on Friday evening in Parkville. The vehicle contained a woman's body, police said.
Bryan Sheppard’s long wait for freedom ended late Monday afternoon in a deep embrace with the daughter who never gave up on him. Sheppard, the youngest of five people convicted in the 1988 arson fire that killed six Kansas City firefighters, walked free Monday for the first time in nearly 22 years.
Jean Hansen is one of many women who say Richard Scott Smith of Lenexa romanced his way into their lives and then took financial advantage of them. Smith is currently charged in Johnson County with identity theft and forgery.
Associate pastor Sylvia Romero of the Grace United Methodist Church Mission Center says Olathe has been welcoming to immigrants but the anti-immigrant sentiment in the country is making people anxious.
