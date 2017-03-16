Kansas City man pleads guilty to making threatening call to Overland Park synagogue

A Kansas City man pleaded guilty Thursday to making a threatening phone call to an Overland Park synagogue.
Brian D. Wachter, 41, admitted in his plea that he phoned in the threat last May to Congregation Beth Shalom.
He pleaded guilty Thursday in Johnson County District Court to one felony count of making a criminal threat.
Prosecutors did not specify what the threat involved, but court documents describe it as a “threat to commit violence.”
Sentencing is scheduled for May 9.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments