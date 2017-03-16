Kansas City man pleads guilty to making threatening call to Overland Park synagogue

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack Pause

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:08 After triple murder, victim's family asks for help

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer