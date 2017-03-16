Possible homicide suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Kansas City

A possible homicide suspect was arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a high-speed car chase that ended in a crash in southeast Kansas City.
The chase reached speeds exceeding 100 mph before the suspect’s vehicle wrecked at Prospect Avenue and Gregory Boulevard.
The case began about 9:40 a.m. Thursday just east of downtown Kansas City.
According to police radio traffic, the driver of a Lincoln Navigator was a possible suspect in a homicide.
The Lincoln headed south on Bruce R. Watkins Drive and exited at Gregory Boulevard where the wreck occurred and the driver was arrested.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
