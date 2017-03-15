Theft from 94-year-old Overland Park woman brings jail time for thief

A former worker at an assisted-living facility in Overland Park was sentenced Wednesday to serve 60 days in jail for stealing from a 94-year-old patient.
Renee S. Granger, 40, of Kansas City, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court where a jury found her guilty of theft, mistreatment of a dependent adult, identity theft and criminal use of a credit card.
Granger worked as a certified nursing assistant at the facility where the victim lived. She was convicted of using a credit card she had stolen from the woman’s room.
She was sentenced Wednesday to probation after first serving the 60-day jail sentence. If Granger violates condition of probation, she faces a prison sentence of one year and eight months in prison.
Granger was also ordered to pay about $690 in restitution.
