Crime

March 15, 2017 2:24 PM

Theft from 94-year-old Overland Park woman brings jail time for thief

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A former worker at an assisted-living facility in Overland Park was sentenced Wednesday to serve 60 days in jail for stealing from a 94-year-old patient.

Renee S. Granger, 40, of Kansas City, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court where a jury found her guilty of theft, mistreatment of a dependent adult, identity theft and criminal use of a credit card.

Granger worked as a certified nursing assistant at the facility where the victim lived. She was convicted of using a credit card she had stolen from the woman’s room.

She was sentenced Wednesday to probation after first serving the 60-day jail sentence. If Granger violates condition of probation, she faces a prison sentence of one year and eight months in prison.

Granger was also ordered to pay about $690 in restitution.

