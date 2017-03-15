Bullet fired into a home on KC’s east side with mother and four children inside

A mother told police that a someone fired into her home Tuesday on Kansas City’s east side, endangering her and her four children.
The incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of East 16th Street on Kansas City’s east side.
The mother told police that she was sleeping at the time and her children woke her saying they heard gunshots, said Sgt. Kari Thompson, a spokeswoman for Kansas City police.
The children said they saw a bullet come into their bedroom. Responding officers found a bullet hole on the outside of the residence and a bullet in a door.
No one was injured. Police said they didn’t have any information regarding what happened in the neighborhood that led up to the gunfire.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments