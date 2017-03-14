Police search for armed man who used hockey mask during restaurant robbery

Police need the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint while wearing a hockey mask.
Police said a man armed with a silver handgun robbed a Pizza Hut in the 5900 block of Wilson Avenue in Kansas City just before 10 p.m. March 2.
The robber, police said, wore a hockey mask made famous by the character Jason in the movie “Friday the 13th.”
The robber is a black man about 5-foot-9 and between 140 and 160 pounds. He wore a black hoodie, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
