Crime

March 14, 2017 3:55 PM

Police search for armed man who used hockey mask during restaurant robbery

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police need the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint while wearing a hockey mask.

Police said a man armed with a silver handgun robbed a Pizza Hut in the 5900 block of Wilson Avenue in Kansas City just before 10 p.m. March 2.

The robber, police said, wore a hockey mask made famous by the character Jason in the movie “Friday the 13th.”

The robber is a black man about 5-foot-9 and between 140 and 160 pounds. He wore a black hoodie, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

After triple murder, victim's family asks for help

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos