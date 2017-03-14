Police seek people following three armed robberies in Overland Park

Overland Park police are seeking people involved in three armed robberies this morning in central Overland Park.
The robbers reportedly drove up to victims in three separate instances and demanded money. One of the robbers, a male expected to be in his 20s, brandished a silver handgun at victims.
They were driving a blue SUV, according to Overland Park police.
The incidents occurred in the 10400 block of Marty Street, the 10300 block of Metcalf Avenue and the 9000 block of Metcalf.
No injuries were reported by the victims involved in the incidents.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8725 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
