March 14, 2017 12:42 PM

Kansas City scrap dealer admits income tax evasion

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

The owner of a Kansas City scrap metal business pleaded guilty Tuesday to evading more than $350,000 in federal taxes.

Joseph Lee Scott Deardorff, 31, owner and operator of Total Recovery and Recycling, pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City to willingly evading $355,310 in federal income taxes, according to prosecutors.

The business operated on a mostly cash basis and Deardorff admitted that he concealed and tired to conceal assets from the Internal Revenue Service, prosecutors said.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

