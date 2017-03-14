Kansas City scrap dealer admits income tax evasion

The owner of a Kansas City scrap metal business pleaded guilty Tuesday to evading more than $350,000 in federal taxes.
Joseph Lee Scott Deardorff, 31, owner and operator of Total Recovery and Recycling, pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City to willingly evading $355,310 in federal income taxes, according to prosecutors.
The business operated on a mostly cash basis and Deardorff admitted that he concealed and tired to conceal assets from the Internal Revenue Service, prosecutors said.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments