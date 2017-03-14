Kansas City scrap dealer admits income tax evasion

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks Pause

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

0:46 Teens knock out woman, take her purse, keys, vehicle