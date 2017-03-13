Two months after triple murder, family seeks leads into death of 20-year-old Kansas City mom

Friends and family of Ali Renee Brown, a 20-year-old mother who was killed in a triple homicide in Kansas City two months ago, want to remind the public about the case in the hope that someone can help the police solve it.
Two other people, 29-year-old Darrell E. Thomas and 28-year-old Victoria Brown, were also killed.
Ali Brown’s 2-year-old son, Karson Southerland, was shot five times in what apparently was an armed invasion of Brown’s third-floor apartment in the 8600 block of East 62nd Street on the night of Jan. 12. The bullets broke Karson’s left arm.
“He’s doing great, he’s out of the hospital and he didn’t require any surgery,” said Ali’s best friend, Emma Bartshe, whose boyfriend, Trent Brown, was Ali’s brother. “But he will have to grow up without a mom. Now he is without the only person who was ever there for him 24/7 .”
Police released a vague description of three male suspects who may have been in a black or blue four-door vehicle. The case remains open.
“We need tips,” a police spokeswoman said Monday by email.
Karson is being cared for by relatives, but a GoFundMe page has been created for him. They are also selling Karson’s Krusaders T-shirts to raise money.
A nonprofit organization called the ARB Foundation has also been created to help people with depression. A posting on the foundation’s Facebook page said Ali had battled depression. But she was a working mom who had recently settled into an apartment.
Ali Brown grew up in St. Peters, Mo., in St. Charles County outside St. Louis. She and her son moved to Kansas City about a year ago to be near her brother and her friend.
Bartshe said Ali’s friends and family do not think the shootings were drug-related or gang-related but they don’t know why they happened. Bartshe said Victoria Brown, known as Tori, was a schoolteacher.
Bartshe hopes someone can provide police with information. They may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
“If nobody comes forward because of Ali or her family, they need to at least do it for Karson,” she said. “He was directly hit by this awful action.”
