Former Kansas church pastor sentenced for molesting children

A former church pastor in Miami County, Kan., was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison for sexually molesting two children.
Jay L. Preston, 58, of Paola, was sentenced in Miami County District Court where he pleaded guilty last month to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Preston was pastor of Grace Revolution Church of the Nazarene and was also president and CEO of My Father’s House, a homeless shelter in Paola.
He was charged last July with the “lewd fondling or touching” of two children who were younger than 14.
The children were born in 2008 and 2006.
After he is released from prison, Preston will be subject to lifetime listing on the Kansas Sex Offender Registry.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
