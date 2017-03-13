What a headache: Arrested man allegedly head-butts window of Clay County deputy’s SUV

A Kansas City man has been charged with assaulting a deputy and breaking a Clay County Sheriff’s Office vehicle’s window with a head-butt.
Justin Dean Willming, 26, is now charged in Clay County Circuit Court with resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer and property damage.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy was trying to arrest Willming on a warrant Friday night when he allegedly kicked the deputy in the face.
Once deputies got Willming in custody, he allegedly head-butted the rear window of a patrol vehicle that was waiting to transport him to jail.
