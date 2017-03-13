Man sought in Independence homicide arrested after police chase

A man wanted for questioning in an Independence homicide was arrested Monday after a high-speed police chase.
The man was arrested early Monday afternoon in the area of Interstate 435 and U.S. 40.
He was taken into custody after his vehicle was disabled with a tire deflation device and he attempted to flee on foot, according to police radio traffic.
The Star is not naming the man because he has not been charged.
Independence police previously said that the man was a “person of interest” in a Jan. 17 homicide in the 1500 block of South Cedar Avenue.
Tony Rizzo
