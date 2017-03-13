Group of teens allegedly knocked out Northland woman, took her purse and car

A woman remained in serious condition at a hospital Monday after a group of teen males knocked her out as she headed to her Kansas City, North, apartment and took her purse, keys and vehicle.
Police responded to the reported strong-armed robbery about 3 p.m. Sunday near 50th Terrace and North Oak Trafficway in Kansas City, North.
The victim told police that she had gotten out of her vehicle and was walking toward her apartment when she was approached by four or five teen males.
“She said she was struck and didn’t remember anything after that,” said Capt. Stacey Graves, a spokeswoman for Kansas City police. “When she awoke, her keys and vehicle were gone.”
Officers canvassed the area looking for witnesses who might have heard or seen anything.
Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
