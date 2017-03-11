Sobriety checkpoint nets multiple arrests in east Kansas City

A Kansas City police sobriety checkpoint resulted in 32 arrests Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Police checked a total of 219 cars that passed through the 600 block of Prospect Avenue.
The arrests made included seven for driving under the influence, three for driving with a suspended or revoked license, one for careless driving, one for child endangerment and one for eluding the scene.
Police also picked up eight people with outstanding warrants, arrested two fugitives, found three narcotics violations and two firearms violations.
