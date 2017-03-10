Three Kansas City tax preparers charged with fraud

The owner and two employees of a Kansas City tax preparation service have been charged with conspiracy to commit tax fraud.
A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned a 23-count indictment this week against Azareia Derseh, 36; his brother, Ananeia Derseh 39; and Quashanda King, 36.
Azareia Derseh owned a business that operated in several offices around the Kansas City area under the names Instant Tax Service and Speedy Tax Service, according to the indictment.
Ananeia Derseh and King managed offices for the company.
They allegedly conspired to prepare at least 47 false federal income tax returns for at least 37 clients for the tax years 2012, 2013 and 2014, according to the indictment.
The total tax loss to the government was $108,621, federal prosecutors said.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
