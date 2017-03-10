Hearing scheduled in traffic death of Johnson County deputy

A June preliminary hearing was set Friday for the man charged with killing a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy last year in a traffic crash.
Adrian Espinosa-Flores was allegedly driving drunk last September when his pickup truck ran into the rear of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, killing Master Deputy Brandon Collins.
A Johnson County District Court judge on Friday set a June 6 preliminary hearing date.
Prosecutors will present evidence at the hearing for a judge to decide if the case should go to trial.
Espinosa-Flores, 38, was arrested shortly after the crash and is being held on a bond of $2 million.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
