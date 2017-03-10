Kansas City man with a history of threatening officials guilty in letters to judges

Everybody needs a hobby.
Some people go fishing. Others bowl.
Bruce Dewayne Jensen writes threatening letters to federal judges.
And on Friday, the 40-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to mailing his latest batch of letters threatening to kill three judges in Kansas City.
It was at least the fourth time since 2004 that Jensen has been convicted of making similar threats, according to federal court records.
He was also previously prosecuted in Oregon for threatening the president of the United States.
In each case, Jensen was already in custody when he mailed the threatening letters, which he signed, according to court documents.
On Friday, he admitted to mailing letters to two judges in 2014 and another one last year.
“When I get out of jail I’m going to kill your whole family then kill you as well,” he wrote in the 2016 letter. “This is because of all the convicts you sent to prison.”
In one of the other letters, he told the judge, “enjoy what little life you got left before I get out.”
In 2010, he was convicted for mailing a letter in which he threatened to torture the judge.
“I am going to come and take you hostage and record me torturing you at a remote location where we will not be disturbed while I’m using every technique of making you feel the maximum pain and make you feel and go through it for days then I will finally make you beg me to kill you but I’m going to drag it out then finally execute you on live video,” according to court records.
In 2004, he was convicted of sending a threatening letter while he was incarcerated for an earlier threat against the president.
“I hate the government and all who work for them,” he wrote in that case.
In all the cases where he was convicted, mental health evaluations determined that Jensen was competent to stand trial.
He was charged in another case in 2006, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity, records show.
Jensen will remain in federal custody pending his sentencing which is scheduled for July 6.
