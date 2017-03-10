KC Northland business is held up at gunpoint; two robbers flee with cash

Two men, one armed with a gun, held up a Northland business early Friday and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police responded to the armed robbery at the business located in the 2500 block of Northeast 43rd Street just before 2 a.m.
A female clerk said two robbers walked into the business just as it was about to close. One man brandished a gun and demanded she open the safe. Both accomplices took cash from the safe and cash register. They then fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
