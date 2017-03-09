Man found shot to death on Bales Avenue in south Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue that left one man dead.
Officers were called to the area around 1:20 p.m. on a reported shooting and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately available. The fatal shooting is the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
