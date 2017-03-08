Kansas City man sentenced in pharmacy robbery and prescription fraud conspiracy

A 27-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years and four months in federal prison for conspiring to rob pharmacies and pass phony prescriptions.
Austin T. Bradbury was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City where he pleaded guilty last September to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Bradbury and other defendants in the case were involved in passing numerous fraudulent prescriptions for the powerful painkiller.
Once it became more difficult to fill those fraudulent prescriptions, Bradbury and others agreed to begin robbing pharmacies, according to his plea agreement.
Several thousand doses of oxycodone were taken in several robberies.
