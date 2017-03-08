KC man guilty in phony marriage scam involving U.S. and African citizens

A Kansas City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to arranging fake marriages between U.S. citizens and African nationals.
Delmar Dixon, 49, was among six people indicted last year with participating in the scam in which American citizens were paid to marry citizens of Kenya and Tanzania so they could stay in the United States.
According to federal prosecutors, Dixon arranged marriages between Americans and Africans. The Africans were charged $1,000 each to make the arrangements, according to a federal indictment.
The African nationals were allegedly then required to pay their U.S. citizen “spouses” $500 at the time of the wedding, $500 after the wedding and $250 each month after the wedding until the immigration process was complete.
