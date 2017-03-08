Gunman opens fire on Kansas City house with two children inside

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday in which a gunman opened fire on a residence occupied by two children and two adults.
No one was hurt in the incident reported just after 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of Chestnut Avenue.
One of the victims told officers that he arrived at his girlfriend’s house and confronted an unknown man standing at the back door.
Later, someone fired several gunshots at the house and fled.
No other details were immediately available and police have not said what prompted the incident.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments