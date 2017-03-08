Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in store, home invasion robberies

A 19-year-old Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in two armed robberies — a January store robbery and a February home invasion robbery.
The Jackson County prosecutor has charged Jayvonn M. Davis, 19, with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree burglary.
According to court documents:
Davis was one of four men who robbed an armed security guard at the Save-A-Lot grocery store, 3410 Troost Ave., on Jan. 9.
The robbers approached the security guard and store employee he was escorting to a dumpster behind the store to throw out trash. One of the robbers put a gun to the back of the security guard’s head while another robber took his handgun out of his holster.
After taking the handgun, the robbers fled on foot.
Davis was allegedly one of two men involved in a Feb. 13 home invasion robbery in the 8400 block of Winchester Avenue.
The victim told police that she was on her way home about 2:15 p.m. when she saw two men going across her yard. When she pulled into her driveway, she stopped to ask them what they were doing.
Both men said they had lost their dog. They had a photograph of the dog on their cell phone. The victim said she hadn’t seen the dog, but she would go inside to get some paper to write down their telephone number.
As she pulled into the garage, the men followed. Upon hearing male voices in the garage, the victim’s husband opened the garage door.
The men went inside the house and as one wrote down a phone number, the other, later identified as Davis, put the wife in a choke hold and placed a gun against her head.
Both robbers then demanded money and guns. Davis then allegedly threw the wife to the ground and continued to hold a gun to her head. The robbers allegedly threatened to kill her if they didn’t get the money and guns.
The wife told the robbers there was a can of coins on the counter and gun underneath a chair across the room. After retrieving the gun, the robbers demanded more.
The robbers led the victims to other parts of the house where they got money and another gun. The robbers then made the victims lie down on the floor and continued to yell.
Days after the robbery, three members of the department said they believed one of the robbers was a person who lived near the victims. When police questioned him, he allegedly told police that a friend had dropped him and Davis off in front of the victim’s house.
Davis allegedly had planned the robbery without telling him, the man told police. The man then gave police details of the robbery that was consistent with the victims’ account.
When police arrested Davis, he initially denied knowing about the robbery or having any involvement. Later, he said two others committed the robbery and picked him up at 10 a.m. that day and that they had just done the robbery.
Detectives informed Davis the robbery didn’t happen until after 2 p.m.
While arresting Davis for the home invasion robbery, Davis allegedly threw down a handgun. That gun later was determined to be the one stolen from the security guard.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
