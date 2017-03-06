KC man charged with pistol-whipping woman that led to police standoff

Jackson County authorities have charged a 19-year-old with assaulting a woman he met on BackPage.com that led to a three-hour standoff late Saturday with Kansas City police.
D’Andre Burkhalter of Kansas City faces second-degree assault and armed criminal action for the incident that happened in the 9900 block of Locust Avenue.
Officers were called to the apartment about 8 p.m. after reports of a woman screaming in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The woman told officers that the man assaulted her and threatened her with a gun.
According to court records:
The woman told officers that a man pistol-whipped her. The woman sustained a laceration to the back of her head. Officers searched a residence and were unable to contact the man. They were able to see someone inside the residence and requested a search warrant.
The woman told investigators that she met the man through an ad she posted on BackPage.com. She got a ride to the south Kansas City residence. The woman and the man agreed to have sex.
However, the woman said she began feeling uncomfortable and went to the bathroom where she put a handgun from her purse into her bra. She then went back to the man and they began to have sex. At one point, the man began to violently twist the victim’s neck.
The woman pulled out her unloaded handgun but the man took it from her. He struck her several times with the gun and told her to leave. The victim ran out of the residence screaming.
Police arrived and the man refused to come out. He surrendered just before 1 a.m. Police found an unloaded handgun inside the apartment.
The man initially told investigators that he met the woman at a neighborhood convenience store but could not remember the name of it. The man said that he and the victim had an attraction and exchanged phone numbers.
They met Saturday night but only kissed, he told police. He said the victim became irate about something and pulled a gun on him.
The man said he became angry and took the gun away from the woman, ordered her to remove her pants and shoes, “to show her disrespect” then ordered her to leave his apartment without her belongings, including the handgun.
The man later changed his story and said they met on BackPage.com and the woman sustained a neck injury while they were having sex.
“From my understanding she probably thought I was trying to kill her because she was high,” the man told investigators.
The man denied that he and the woman were doing drugs at his residence.
Glenn E. Rice
