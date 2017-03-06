Kansas City shooting kills one person and injures another on North Drury Avenue

Kansas City police called to a shooting in the 100 block of North Drury Avenue early Monday afternoon found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men later died.
Officers discovered the victims, who were transported to local hospitals, shortly before 1:15 p.m.
One had injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The other, a male whose age is not known at this time, died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
It was the city’s 22nd homicide of the year.
