Gardner Edgerton High School vandals likely drove Ford Bronco, police say

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting Pause

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline