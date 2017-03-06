Gardner Edgerton High School vandals likely drove Ford Bronco, police say

Gardner police looking for suspects involved in the burglary of the Gardner Edgerton High School released a photo taken off a video Monday that shows a light-colored Ford Bronco from the 1990s entering and leaving the school area.
A suspect may have left a green Caterpillar hat at the scene as well.
School district employees reported the break-in at the high school, 425 N. Waverly Road, on Feb. 26. Staff members had found signs of forced entry and discovered significant damage that required the high school to be closed the following day for cleanup.
Police have since collected tips via Facebook and a tips hotline and said an investigation is ongoing. Last week, police reported that one of at least three men seen on surveillance video left blood at the scene. That suspect, police said, most likely had visible injuries to his hand or forearm from breaking a glass window.
Video collected from the school’s security system showed three men about 18 to 25 years old.
Those with information about the crime are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submit information at kccrimestoppers.com or download the P3 TIPS phone app. Those with information that leads to an arrest or filing of charges could receive up to $2,000 in reward money.
Information is anonymous, police said.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
