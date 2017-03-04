Man ends standoff with KC police after allegedly assaulting woman, threatening her with gun

Police were in standoff Saturday night with a man who possibly was armed in an apartment near East 99th and Locust streets in south Kansas City.
Officers were called to the apartment about 8 p.m. after reports of a woman screaming in the street. The woman told officers that the man assaulted her and threatened her with a gun.
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect refused to exit the apartment, leading to the standoff. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Officer Darin Snapp, a police spokesman, said in an email that the man left the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.
