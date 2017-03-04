Man ends standoff with KC police after allegedly assaulting woman, threatening her with gun

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

1:50 Helicopter tours over Kansas City has sparked noise complaints

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

12:14 Coach Bruce Weber on K-State's win over Texas Tech

3:59 Shawnee Mission East teacher 'Mr. Mu' is a student magnet

0:37 KSU Senior Day

0:33 K-State coach Bruce Weber not hearing criticism after mounting losses

14:20 Analysis: Kansas 90, Oklahoma State 85