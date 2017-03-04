Harrowing drive-by shooting on 23rd Street is captured on dashcam

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline