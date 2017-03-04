Harrowing drive-by shooting on 23rd Street is captured on dashcam

Dashcam footage captured a drive-by shooting as it unfolded earlier this week in Kansas City.
Daily Chase, a YouTube channel, published the footage.
The shooting on 23rd Street near Topping Avenue happened Monday afternoon, according to KSHB.
A sport utility vehicle came to a stop beside a car at a red light just before a passenger began firing what appeared to be a MAC-10 semi-automatic pistol or similar weapon from the window.
Based on the footage, it appeared the shooter was aiming at something off-camera and not the vehicle in the next lane.
However, a bullet struck the car, KSHB reported. A mother and her two children were inside. No injuries were reported.
One of the children yelled, “Mommy, we’re going to die,” according to KSHB, which reported that no arrests had been made as of Friday.
However, Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman, told the outlet that the footage could help lead investigators to a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (474-8477).
