March 4, 2017 6:21 AM

Man killed by gunshot inside car at 37th and Garfield just after midnight

By Eric Adler

A black man was found shot to death in a car in Kansas City just after midnight on Friday, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Kansas City police are investigating the death as a homicide. Police were dispatched to 37th Street and Garfield Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When they arrived, police found a black male dead inside a car. Police offered no other description. They had no description of a suspect at that time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

