Man killed by gunshot inside car at 37th and Garfield just after midnight

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'