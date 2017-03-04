Man killed by gunshot inside car at 37th and Garfield just after midnight

A black man was found shot to death in a car in Kansas City just after midnight on Friday, in the wee hours of Saturday.
Kansas City police are investigating the death as a homicide. Police were dispatched to 37th Street and Garfield Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When they arrived, police found a black male dead inside a car. Police offered no other description. They had no description of a suspect at that time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
