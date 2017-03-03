Platte County prosecutors accuse man of raping a woman he met on dating website

Platte County authorities have charged a 30-year-old man with raping a woman whom he met on the dating website Plenty of Fish.
Bradley Duane Everhart of Independence faces a second-degree rape charge in the Aug. 28 incident inside a residence located in Platte County. Everhart was arraigned Thursday in Platte County Circuit Court, and bond was set at $20,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday.
According to court records:
The 31-year-old victim was contacted by Kansas City police Aug. 28 after she was treated at a hospital in St. Joseph. The woman told investigators that she was raped by a man she met through a dating website called Plenty of Fish. The victim and the man talked and texted each other on several occasions. The two decided to meet, although the victim said she was reluctant at first because she didn’t know him well.
The woman said she was bored and decided to go to the man. She went to the Kansas City, North, house after the man texted his address to her. Once she arrived, the woman said the man went to his bedroom to watch a movie. She noticed there weren’t chairs in the bedroom, so they sat on the bed.
When the man kissed the woman on the shoulder, she asked, “What are you doing?” The man replied, “You didn’t want me to do that?”
She resisted the man’s continued sexual advances. At one point, the man reportedly got on top of the woman and used his weight to pin her down on the bed.
The woman tried to push the man away while telling him, “No, no, no, I don’t want it.”
He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. She managed to push the man away and walk out of the house. The man followed her and said, “Please don’t say anything, please don’t say anything. I’ll never be able to see my girls again.”
The woman said she received 45 text messages from the man as she drove home.
On Tuesday, investigators interviewed Everhart, who denied knowing the victim. He was shown text messages that were sent from his phone to the victim. He reportedly said he thought his ex-girlfriend sent them to the victim, so he would get locked up.
After inconsistencies in his story were pointed out, Everhart allegedly changed his story to investigators and said he knew the victim and they had met on the dating website. He reportedly said the victim initiated sexual contact but then told him that she wanted to stop.
