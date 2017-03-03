Hearing delayed for man accused of killing KCK police captain

Monday’s scheduled preliminary hearing for a man charged with killing Kansas City, Kan., Police Capt. Robert D. Melton has been continued until August.
Attorneys for Jamaal Lewis requested the continuance, and it was granted during a hearing Thursday in Wyandotte County District Court.
Lewis, 20, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Melton last July 19.
The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29.
A judge will hear evidence at the hearing to determine if there is probable cause to take Lewis to trial.
He was arrested shortly after Melton was killed and is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a bond of $10 million.
