Female dog found unconscious in Leavenworth alley

Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot met with members of the media Tuesday alongside two doctors, who are treating him. The 24-year-old was shot last week at Austins Bar and Grill when he tried to pursue alleged shooter Adam Purinton, who had shot two other patrons. One of the victims died, and the other was wounded.
Adam Purinton, the man charged in last week’s deadly shooting in Olathe, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon via closed-circuit television from the Johnson County Jail. This video includes footage from the University of Kansas Health System and Pool footage.
Hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe for a peace march and prayer vigil in response to the shooting Wednesday at an Olathe bar that left one dead and two wounded. Police are investigating whether the attack was racially motivated as two of the victims were of Indian descent.
Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, spoke publicly about her husband Friday at Garmin, where Kuchibhotla was employed. At Austins Bar Alok Madasani, 32, of Overland Park, and another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot.