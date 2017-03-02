Female dog found unconscious in Leavenworth alley

A female dog found unconscious and emaciated in an alley in Leavenworth on Monday tries to recover after gaining consciousness.
Leavenworth Animal Welfare Society

Crime

Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot met with members of the media Tuesday alongside two doctors, who are treating him. The 24-year-old was shot last week at Austins Bar and Grill when he tried to pursue alleged shooter Adam Purinton, who had shot two other patrons. One of the victims died, and the other was wounded.

Crime

Purinton makes first court appearance

Adam Purinton, the man charged in last week’s deadly shooting in Olathe, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon via closed-circuit television from the Johnson County Jail. This video includes footage from the University of Kansas Health System and Pool footage.

Crime

March and prayer vigil for Olathe shooting victims

Hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe for a peace march and prayer vigil in response to the shooting Wednesday at an Olathe bar that left one dead and two wounded. Police are investigating whether the attack was racially motivated as two of the victims were of Indian descent.

Editor's Choice Videos