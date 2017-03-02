Crime

March 2, 2017 6:33 PM

Platte County woman cited after dogs attack, kill goat in Smithville

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A Platte County woman was cited after dogs reportedly under her watch escaped a home and killed a goat before one of the canines was shot by the goat’s owner.

Liberty Lambs, 37, of Edgerton, Mo., was issued a summons Thursday for animal trespass. She is accused of failing to properly control two huskies that attacked and killed a goat Feb. 19 in Smithville.

According to a probable cause statement, the goat’s owner shot and killed one of the dogs during the attack.

The goat, animal control officers said, was worth about $300.

Lambs is due in Platte County Court on April 11.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos