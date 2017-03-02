Platte County woman cited after dogs attack, kill goat in Smithville

A Platte County woman was cited after dogs reportedly under her watch escaped a home and killed a goat before one of the canines was shot by the goat’s owner.
Liberty Lambs, 37, of Edgerton, Mo., was issued a summons Thursday for animal trespass. She is accused of failing to properly control two huskies that attacked and killed a goat Feb. 19 in Smithville.
According to a probable cause statement, the goat’s owner shot and killed one of the dogs during the attack.
The goat, animal control officers said, was worth about $300.
Lambs is due in Platte County Court on April 11.
