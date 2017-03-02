Feds say Kansas man concocted real life ‘blind man’s bluff’ to collect benefits

A Kansas Army veteran falsely claimed to be blind to collect disability benefits, according to a federal grand jury indictment returned Thursday.
Billy J. Alumbaugh, 61, of Turon, Kan., allegedly pretended to be legally blind in order to collect about $63,000 in government benefits, according to the indictment.
He was indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the government and theft of government funds.
His former wife, Debra K. Alumbaugh, was also indicted by the grand jury in Wichita.
According to the indictment, while collecting benefits because of his alleged blindness from 2009 to 2016, Billy Alumbaugh maintained a Kansas driver’s license and regularly drove a car.
Last October, he was seen arriving at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wichita in a car with his wife driving, according to the allegations.
When they left she was driving, but they allegedly stopped a few blocks away and switched places so he could drive, the indictment said.
