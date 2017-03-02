Kansas City police release the name of man found dead inside abandoned residence

A 32-year-old man found dead inside of a residence at 36th Street and Flora Avenue has been identified as Michael Hawkins of Kansas City.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide. It is the city’s 20th homicide of 2017.
Officers went to the residence about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone inside dialed 911. The caller had arrived at the residence and found Hawkins inside. That person tried to resuscitate the victim but left before police officers arrived.
Investigators have not released the cause of death.
The residence appeared to be abandoned and several homeless people were living there.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments