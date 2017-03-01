KC police respond to shooting and stabbing at 75th and Oak streets

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon at 75th and Oak streets.
The incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The shooting victim was in critical but stable condition, and the stabbing victim was in serious condition.
Details of how the incident occurred are under investigation.
Traffic in the immediate area is being rerouted while police gather evidence.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments