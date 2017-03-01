Two KC men charged in Raytown burglaries and police pursuit

Two Kansas City men were charged Wednesday after a burglary investigation led Raytown police on a pursuit into Kansas City on Monday afternoon.
Scott Roberts, 47, and Timothy Younce, 42, have each been charged with first- and second-degree burglary, stealing and resisting arrest.
Raytown police responded Monday to a residence in the 8500 block of Crescent Avenue where a burglary was reportedly taking place. Officers located the suspected burglars, who fled in a truck.
A pursuit ensued, ending when the truck wrecked off of Interstate 70 near Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City. After a brief struggle, Younce was taken into custody. Roberts was then located in a nearby vacant house.
Items taken from two Raytown homes were found in the wrecked truck, according to court documents.
Bond was set at $15,000 for both men.
Comments