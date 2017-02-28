Crime

February 28, 2017 9:34 PM

Police open homicide investigation after man found dead in Flora Avenue home

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Kansas City police were investigating the city’s second homicide of the night Tuesday after a man was found dead in a home in the 3600 block of Flora Avenue.

Officers found the man, who they thought was in his 30s, about 7:30 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, a man died after he was shot about 6:30 p.m. near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive.

The victim — believed to be in his 30s — was found in a car parked on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether the shootings were connected.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

