Police open homicide investigation after man found dead in Flora Avenue home

Kansas City police were investigating the city’s second homicide of the night Tuesday after a man was found dead in a home in the 3600 block of Flora Avenue.
Officers found the man, who they thought was in his 30s, about 7:30 p.m.
Earlier Tuesday, a man died after he was shot about 6:30 p.m. near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive.
The victim — believed to be in his 30s — was found in a car parked on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not say whether the shootings were connected.
