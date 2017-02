Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot met with members of the media Tuesday alongside two doctors, who are treating him. The 24-year-old was shot last week at Austins Bar and Grill when he tried to pursue alleged shooter Adam Purinton, who had shot two other patrons. One of the victims died, and the other was wounded.