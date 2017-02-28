Gardner Edgerton High School vandalism: Police say burglar left blood at scene

One of at least three men who broke into and vandalized Gardner Edgerton High School on Sunday left blood at the scene, Gardner police say, and most likely has visible injuries to his hand or forearm.
The Gardner Police Department announced Tuesday that it believes the burglar suffered an injury while breaking a glass window.
School district employees called police to the high school at 425 N. Waverly Road shortly before noon Sunday. They had found signs of forced entry and discovered significant damage that required the high school to be closed Monday for cleanup.
Video from the school’s security system shows three men about 18 to 25 years old.
As of Tuesday, officials still had not set a value of property loss and said they were following up on leads received through Facebook and the TIPS hotline. A police spokesman said an investigation into whether items were stolen from the high school continues.
Those with information about the crime are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submit information at kcrimestoppers.com or download the P3 TIPS phone app. Those with information that leads to an arrest or filing of charges could receive up to $2,000 in reward money.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
