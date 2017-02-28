Leawood police search for would-be pharmacy robber who may be linked to other crimes

A man who may have planned to rob a Leawood pharmacy on Feb. 11 saw an off-duty police officer from the doorway and fled from the parking lot.
The Leawood Police Department think the man is responsible for at least one other armed robbery and a vehicle theft.
Around 5 p.m. on Feb. 11, a white man entered a Leawood pharmacy wearing gloves and covering his face. When he saw the police officer from the interior doorway, he fled in a silver two-door Jeep Wrangler with a black top and no visible license plate.
The man is described as 25 to 35 years old and 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall. He was seen with a mustache and short beard and was wearing a gray/black flannel shirt over a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, black gloves and a gray balaclava-style face mask.
Police have used his vehicle and description to link the man to other crimes in the Kansas City area.
Those with information about the suspect are encouraged to call the Leawood Police Department Investigation Division at 913-663-9309 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
