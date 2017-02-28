Youths narrowly escape before thief steals SUV outside KCK convenience store

Three youths who appear to be teenagers narrowly escaped a vehicle theft in Kansas City, Kan., after their mother stopped to run into a convenience store near 59th Street and Leavenworth Road. The SUV had been purchased just the day before.
The youths were initially trapped in the vehicle because the child lock was engaged, according to Fox 4.
“I screamed, ‘Oh my God’ really loud and (my sister) was screaming, ‘Help, help, help’ the entire time,” one youth told Fox 4.
One of the them was able to unlock the door and they all escaped before the thief drove away.
Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman with Kansas City, Kan., police, said the vehicle is a 2008 black Saturn Outlook with 60-day tags.
It was stolen Sunday afternoon and police are still searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle is encouraged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
